Car crashes into building following police chase in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person wanted for a violent crime led police on a pursuit in Charlotte Monday morning before crashing into a building in south Charlotte, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the driver refused.

The driver crashed into a building near I-77 and Clanton Road and fled the scene on foot. Officers attempted to search the area but were not able to find the suspect.

No one was injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.