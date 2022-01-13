CAPTURED: Wanted suspect arrested in Massachusetts, charged with first-degree murder in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man last December, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Michael John Handy, 46, was located and arrested on Jan. 11 in Massachusetts, through a cumulative effort between the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and The Boston Police Department.

Handy is accused of shooting and killing David Esteban Castillo-Salinas, 41, in the 1800 block of Oneida Road just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2021. As officers arrived at the scene, they found Castillo-Salinas who had been shot multiple times. Medic pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A second man, who had also been shot, was taken to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Handy has been charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation, assault with a deadly weapon with the intention to kill-inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600.