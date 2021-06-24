CAPTURED: Man arrested in Rhode Island for murder of 26-year-old man in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man wanted for the murder of a 26-year-old man in northeast Charlotte was recently captured in Rhode Island, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Saquaine Lewis, 24, was arrested for the murder of Dontae Kennedy, 26. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Lewis was arrested in Middletown, RI. He will be extradited to North Carolina at a later date and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, CMPD said.

Authorities said the body of a man, later identified as Kennedy, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the 5300 block of Waterwood Lane. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic. Kennedy had turned 26 on Monday, June 14.

Police said neighbors returning home found the man unconscious on the ground.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.