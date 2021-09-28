CAPTURED: Lincoln County man found guilty of sexual assault, failed to return to court after first fay of trial, arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincolnton man who was found guilty by a jury in a brutal sexual assault and kidnapping case last week, and was on the run, has been captured, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night.

Randy Lee Rinck, Sr., who was out on bond, has not been sentenced because he failed to return to court after the first day of his trial, deputies said.



Rinck was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 28, on a bench warrant in Rockingham by police and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office transport officer and returned to Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.



Rinck was on trial for a number of charges, including a sexual assault that was filed in connection with an incident that happened over the weekend of February 13 and 14, 2021.

On February 15, deputies were called to a home on Barsdale Lane in Lincolnton after a woman ran to a nearby house and asked the homeowner to call 9-1-1 because she was being held against her will. She remained with the caller until officers arrived at the scene.



The woman told deputies that she had gone to the home of Rinck along Barsdale Lane on Saturday night to visit. While together she told officers she and Rinck went riding around and during that time Rinck began drinking alcohol and started assaulting her.

When they returned to the home, the woman said Rinck threatened her with a knife and refused to let her leave the property. He reportedly continued to assault her during the weekend which resulted in two black eyes and small cuts on her body.

During the numerous assaults, a sexual offense occurred, authorities said. The woman said she was able to escape to a neighbor’s house on Monday, February 15, where law enforcement was then called.



Rinck was faced with a number of charges but he was ultimately found guilty of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon. Although Rinck was not in court during the last days of his trial, he was found guilty on the charges, the sheriff’s office said.