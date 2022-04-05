IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Yadkinville man has been arrested after he entered a local home univited in the early morning hours, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday, April 4, at a home located on East Memorial Highway in Harmony.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowners called 911 saying an unknown man had entered their house. As deputies arrived at the scene, the homeowners told them someone was knocking at their back door around 2 a.m. and when they opened the door, the man came running into their home.

The man reportedly pushed past the homeowners and screamed for them to call 911.

The suspect, identified as Kirk Alexander Ferriola, 39, had locked himself in a bedroom. Deputies found him hiding in the bedroom where they said he appeared to be under the influence of an impairing substance.

Ferriola was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony first-degree burglary. He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.