California man arrested in Iredell County after 66 pounds of ‘high grade’ marijuana found in SUV

OLIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A California man was arrested Wednesday after Iredell County deputies found 66 pounds of marijuana in a large duffle bag in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 77, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a Ford Expedition was stopped for a traffic violation on I-77 South at Tomlin Mill Road on February 2.

When deputies were speaking to the driver, identified as 34-year-old Victor Morrison Jr. of Los Angeles, they said they detected signs of “other criminal activity” taking place.

A sheriff’s office K9 alerted to the odor and presence of drugs in the car, authorities said.

Deputies searched the vehicle where they reportedly found over 66 pounds of “high grade” marijuana hidden in vacuumed sealed bags in a large duffle bag in the rear cargo area of the SUV.

(Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs to be $299,680.

Morrison was arrested without incident and charged with felony trafficking marijuana by transport, felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.