Caldwell County man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old over Thanksgiving holiday

Corey Anderson (courtesy of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 27-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report about a possible assault on January 4 and notified the Alexander County Department of Social Services.

Investigators said they determined the suspect in the case was Corey Anderson from Caldwell County.

Anderson was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

