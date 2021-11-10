Cabarrus County man to spend 40 years in prison for producing and possessing child porn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Concord man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

According to the US Attorney’s Office Middle District of North Carolina, 31-year-old Jeremy Nicholas Mynes was indicted in October on two counts of producing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. He later pleaded guilty to both producing and possessing child porn on March 2.

In July 2020, Dropbox made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn images were uploaded to a Dropbox account. Images uploaded to the account included minors engaging in sexual acts. Detectives at the Concord Police Department traced the Dropbox account and the associated IP address with the uploads back to Mynes and his Concord address.

Concord Police and the FBI subsequently searched Mynes’ home and discovered several devices during the search which contained child porn.

Investigators say the child porn depicted sexual exploitation and abuse of minors, including 57 images of child porn he produced himself featuring two children who were approximately 5 and 7 years old at the time the images were produced in 2018 and 2020.