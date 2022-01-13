Cabarrus Corner Store clerk hit in face, head during robbery

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An employee was struck in the face and head Tuesday when two men robbed the Cabarrus Corner Store, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police officials said two suspects entered the store on Cabarrus Avenue West around 10 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Once they were inside, one of the men reportedly jumped the counter and ordered the store’s clerk to remove money from the register.

Police said a struggle ensued and the clerk was hit in the face and head.

Cabarrus Corner Store Suspect (Concord Police Department)

The second suspect removed the money from the register and they both left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two men are asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.