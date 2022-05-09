LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple individuals unknowingly purchased stolen items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a man who is now facing a slew of charges, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday.

Deputies said they began investigating Alexis Richard Martin, 47, on March 31, 2022, regarding a theft.

Martin was found to be in possession of stolen equipment, according to a detective. Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered Martin had allegedly been selling the stolen equipment, worth approximately $229,000, that included skid steers, excavators, and trailers dating back to last year.

The sold equipment was traced back to multiple purchases in counties across the Carolinas, where buyers said they had no idea they were purchasing stolen items, according to the sheriff’s report.

Martin faces multiple charges including five counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of felony possession of stolen goods or property, and one count of felony conversion.

He received a $107,000 secured bond and was being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center. About $229,000 worth of stolen equipment has been recovered, deputies said. This remains an active investigation.