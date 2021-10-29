Burke County woman charged with felony child abuse involving an infant

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County woman is being held on a $75,000 secured bond on child abuse-related charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Destinee Ryan Agree, 24, has been charged with felony child abuse serious bodily injury, deputies said.

The BCSO said on Thursday, Oct. 28, they received a report of possible child abuse involving an infant. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued on Thursday for Agree, charging her with child abuse.

Agree was arrested without incident. She is currently being held at the Burke County Jail.