BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton woman is facing multiple charges after she was pulled over on Tuesday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Holly Renee Saulman, 43, was operating a white Buick Regal when she was pulled over by a patrol deputy in the area.

The Burke County Emergency Communications Center advised that Saulman’s driver’s license was suspended.

The deputy observed a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine in Saulman’s hand, and a search of the vehicle found other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Saulman was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.

Saulman was issued a $5,000 secured bond and booked in the Burke County Jail.