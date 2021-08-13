Burke County man charged with trafficking meth, deputies seize 156 grams

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County man is charged with drug trafficking after investigators seized 156 grams of methamphetamine Sunday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said narcotics investigators and NC Probation and Parole officers went conduct an investigation on August 8 near the 5700 block of Walker Chapel Road in Connelly Springs.

Probation officers reportedly made contact with 31-year-old Jordan Hamby. Investigators searched the man and seized 156 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Hamby was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, and possession of schedule II.

Hamby received a $100,000 bond.