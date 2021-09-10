Burke County man charged with felony indecent liberties with a child

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Connelly Springs man has been arrested after deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office say he was involved in criminal activity with a child.

On Friday, August 27, investigators received a report of possible criminal activity involving a child. Following an investigation, Guadalupe Bravo Romero, 51, was charged on Friday, Sept. 10 with felony indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Romero has been placed in the Burke County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is on Monday, Sept. 13.