Burke County man charged with felony indecent liberties with a child

Crime and Public Safety

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Guadalupe Bravo Romero, via BCSO

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Connelly Springs man has been arrested after deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office say he was involved in criminal activity with a child.

On Friday, August 27, investigators received a report of possible criminal activity involving a child. Following an investigation, Guadalupe Bravo Romero, 51, was charged on Friday, Sept. 10 with felony indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Romero has been placed in the Burke County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is on Monday, Sept. 13.

FOX 46 Charlotte

