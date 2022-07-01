BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Burke County homeowner held two trespassers at gunpoint on his property before deputies could arrive at the scene to take them into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at a home on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton.

The homeowner said he arrived at his residence and found two people trespassing on his property. The homeowner contacted Burke County Emergency Communications and advised that he had the two men held at gunpoint.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Michael Edward Monn, 30, and Dalton Kristopher Hall, 25, were taken into custody and both charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Both received a $500 secure bond.