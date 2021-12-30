Burke Co. man arrested for assaulting woman on Christmas Eve dies in prison

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Drexel man that was arrested on Christmas Eve for assaulting a woman has died in Burke County Jail.

According to investigators, John Howard Lambert was arrested just before 2:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and was found unresponsive two days later during a routine check. CPR was administered until EMS arrived on the scene and took over. Lambert was declared dead at the jail by paramedics.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the cause of Lambert’s death.