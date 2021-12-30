Burke Co. man arrested for assaulting woman on Christmas Eve dies in prison

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Drexel man that was arrested on Christmas Eve for assaulting a woman has died in Burke County Jail.
According to investigators, John Howard Lambert was arrested just before 2:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and was found unresponsive two days later during a routine check. CPR was administered until EMS arrived on the scene and took over. Lambert was declared dead at the jail by paramedics.
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the cause of Lambert’s death.