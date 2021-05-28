Breaking and entering suspect arrested after barricading himself in Iredell County home

Left to right – Nicholas Johnson, Laura Burchette, James Haithcox, Kimberly Matheson (courtesy of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people were arrested Wednesday after several break-ins at homes in Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received their initial report of a break-in Wednesday at a home off of Bell Farm Road in Statesville. While they were on the scene, they said they learned of another break-in off Shiloh Road.

A witness reportedly identified Nicholas Dale Johnson as the suspect in both crimes.

Deputies said Johnson, his mother Kimberly Gayle Matheson and Laura Ann Burchette had used stolen credit cards from one of the homes at a Mooresville Walmart. The group was seen on surveillance video leaving the store in a grey, Kia K5 registered to James Steven Haithcox.

Deputies went to Haithcox’s home on Hugo Lane in Statesville and found the Kia in the front year with a large television sticking out of the trunk. They surrounded the house and attempted to get someone to come to the door, but no one answered.

ICSO said a SERT team was activated due to the number of outstanding warrants for Johnson’s arrest and previous statements he’d allegedly made about never going back to jail. He was also suspected of stealing several firearms.

After several attempts to get the suspects to come out of the house, deputies said Haithcox, Matheson and Burchette finally came out of the front door and were arrested.

The three told deputies that Johnson was still inside the home refusing to come out.

After several hours of not getting a response, deputies forced their way into the home and deployed gas.

After searching the main area of the home and not finding Johnson, a thermal imaging camera was used to locate him hiding in the attic. He was confronted and arrested without incident.

Nicholas Johnson was charged with two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer. Johnson was served with several outstanding felony arrest warrants consisting of Felony Breaking and Entering, and Larceny charges.

Kimberly Matheson was charged with two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, Two Counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

Laura Burchette was charged with two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, Two Counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

James Haithcox was charged with Misdemeanor Harboring/ Aiding Certain Persons.