Breaking and entering suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man suspected of breaking and entering after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 7 hours.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a home near the 7200 block of Raj Court around 11:45 p.m. Monday for a break-in. Witnesses told officers that they knew the suspect and that he was still inside and was likely armed.

CMPD officers set a perimeter and ordered the man to come out after they made contact with him. The suspect refused to exit, so officers requested the assistance of CMPD’s SWAT team.

Officials said negotiators were able to establish communication and the suspect was taken into custody safely around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect will be identified once he has been formally charged.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE