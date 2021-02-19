Boone man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child porn crimes

Joshua Wayne Clemons (courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Prisons)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to U.S. District Attorney Andrew Murray.

According to court documents, Joshua Wayne Clemons used a peer-2-peer network to download and transmit child porn.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Clemons’ home in November 2019 and seized his computer devices and a cell phone. Those devices contained more than 755 images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Clemons pleaded guilty to possession and attempted distribution of child pornography on August 11, 2020.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Clemons was sentenced to 25 years and ordered to pay a $52,000 special assessment fee. He will also serve a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.