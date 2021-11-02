Bond increased for accused Gastonia nightclub shooter

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Allen Slaughter walked into Gaston County Court on Tuesday in shackles, his family right behind him and with a hope that something would change for him.

Slaughter has been in jail for almost a year now since an argument led to a mass shooting at Remedies nightclub in Gastonia.

Six people were shot in the incident, two of them were off-duty officers. That fact, not lost on the arguments made by prosecutors.

“I really struggle to talk about the impact this has had on our officers in the case. They’re going to live, but with life-altering, possibly career-ending injuries,” a prosecutor said.

Slaughter’s record goes back to 2008. He’s a felon and should not have a gun, but prosecutors said Slaughter along with Alonzo Hamilton fired the shots.

Slaughter’s lawyer said there’s another shooter.

“(Testing) later determined that there were three contributors of the mixture of the cartridge casing,” said Slaughter’s lawyer.

But prosecutors said that’s not possible.

“What I read here is that the chances of it not being Mr. Slaughter’s DNA on the gun is 1 in 10.1-octillion. That’s 27 zeros,” said the prosecutor.

Ultimately, a bond hearing for Slaughter led to a bigger bond. He had been in jail on a $1 million bond. His bond is now set at $1.5 million.