CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person investigators said was murdered and found in the woods behind a gas station in Clover Monday was identified as a 43-year-old Lake Wylie man, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said the body of Johnathan Lancer Hargett was found in the woods behind the BP Gas Station on Charlotte Highway in Clover/Lake Wylie on June 27.

The York County Sheriff’s Office accused 52-year-old David Amos as the suspect in Hargett’s death.

Amos, who investigators said was homeless, was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a Love’s Truck Stop off of I-77 in Fort Mill, authorities said.

Investigators have not addressed any potential motives in the case.