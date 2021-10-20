Body found in Morganton home basement; suspect charged with murder

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was discovered in the basement of a home early Wednesday morning, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at a home located along Royce Drive in Morganton.

Brandon Jones was found lying in the basement with no pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrived and met with 56-year-old Morganton resident Rodney Sanders, who was outside the home, and he was taken into custody without incident. Sanders was charged with the murder of Brandon Jones.

The sheriff’s office, the DA’s office, Drexel PD, and EMS were among the agencies involved in this case.

This remains an active investigation.

Sanders is being held in jail without bond and his first court appearance is this Thursday.