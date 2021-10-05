Body found in creek in remote area of Lancaster County, homicide investigation underway

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man’s body was found in the water near a bridge in the remote area of southern Lancaster County Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a caller notified authorities of a body in the water just off a bridge over Beaver Creek on Dick Hill Road. Investigators described the road as a “miles long, one-lane, rutted dirt road leading south from Twitty Mill Road south of Heath Springs to County Club Road which runs from Kershaw to Lake Wateree.”

Deputies said the area is very remote, but the bridge appeared to be used as a gathering spot for people.

Detectives gathered evidence from the scene before a fire rescue team entered the water and recovered the body of a black man that was submerged in six to seven feet of murky water.

The identity of the man has not been determined. He was described as about six feet tall and around 200 pounds.

“Although the area near the bridge is remote and sparsely populated, there is a lot of traffic on the road by hunters on tracts all along the road and by people apparently partying on the bridge,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope someone saw something and will call us. We also encourage anyone missing a male family member or acquaintance to let us know.”

Investigators said it is unknown when, where, or how the man died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC