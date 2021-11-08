Body found in creek identified as Morganton man missing for nearly 2 weeks

Crime and Public Safety

Kao Hang

Kao Hang (Source: Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have located the body of a missing Morganton man in the Icard area of eastern Burke County.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Kao Hang was last seen walking away from a car accident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 near the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodhiss Road.

Multiple agencies began searching for Hang on Friday, Nov. 5 around 10 a.m. using cadaver K9s and aerial drones in several locations but were unable to locate Hang. An expanded search continued around 4 p.m. the same day and the body of a deceased male was found in a creek near the area of Highway 70 and East Burke Blvd. a short time later.

On Monday, the body was positively identified as Hang by the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office with the cause of death being blunt force trauma to the neck as a result of a high fall.

FOX 46 Charlotte

