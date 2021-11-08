Board member calls for metal detectors after 15 guns found so far this year at CMS schools

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member is calling for metal detectors as a part of the solution to make schools safer after 15 guns have been found at CMS schools in a little more than two months since school started.

Tuesday night, parents plan to speak out at a school board meeting against violence in schools like the fight and loaded guns brought to Hopewell High School last week.

School board member Rhonda Cheek says she’s considering a whole gamut of options from clear backpacks, to parent volunteers, to metal detectors in CMS schools.

Cheek says metal detectors in schools get all kinds of responses from parents.

“I don’t want my kids to feel like they’re in prison,’ so I’m hearing that,” said Cheek.

But Cheek says she’s heard from more parents in favor of metal detectors than against.

“I want us to take back our schools. Parents want us to take back our schools. They want them to be safe, rich, great learning environments and we can’t do that when there’s fear,” said Cheek.

Cheek is very concerned after a fight broke out in the hallway last week at Hopewell High School, and a loaded gun spilled onto the floor.

Another loaded gun was also discovered after the brawl, and five students were charged in the incident.

We’re not even two and a half months into the school year and CMS says 15 guns have already been found on its campuses.

Cheek is urging the school board to consider metal detectors.

“I don’t want a ‘fast no.’ I want a ‘slow yes’ or at least a pilot agreement to do a feasibility and a pilot,” said Cheek.

FOX 46’s Robin Kanady asked Cheek if she thinks CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston has done enough to address recent security concerns at CMS.

“I’m disappointed in the response, which is a little bit why I’ve been proactive,” said Cheek.

Kanady asked Cheek if Winston should resign over his lack of response to security concerns.

“I think there are things the superintendent could really tune in on now that would change things that are going on, and I want him to do that, and I’m going to give him that chance,” said Cheek.

Cheek plans a Town Hall to address solutions to safety concerns with parents on November 17 at 7 p.m. at Lake Forest Church.