‘Blue Light Bandit’: Investigators in Catawba County searching for police impersonator

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Hickory Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for an imposter cop dubbed the ‘Blue Light Bandit.’

Catawba County Sheriff Captain Aaron Turk says the latest incident happened on NC-321 in Hickory Thursday morning at around 3 A.M.

“It was a young high school student who was stopped by who she believed was a law enforcement officer,” said Turk. The teenage girl who stopped for the fake cop told police she know there was a problem with the stop by how the “officer” acted. “Based on that person’s appearance and demeanor she thankfully was able to leave that incident without any harm coming to her.”

Driving instructor Tony Long says surviving an encounter with an imposter cop is all about how you react. That situation is explained in detail in his classes. “If you observe a blue light or hear a siren you want to acknowledge and that’s best done by activating your four-way flashers.”

Long says any driver who wants to confirm the validity of a police officer after pulling over in a well-lit area is to dial 911. He says dispatch can acknowledge the exact location of an officer. Captain Turk says the search continues for the Blue Light Bandit and warns the public to be aware of their surroundings.

“We’re very apprehensive of someone trying to pose as a law enforcement officer. it’s a threat to law enforcement as they try and intervene but also to the person they stop.”