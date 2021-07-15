‘Bludgeoned her repeatedly’: Lead detective takes stand in day 3 of Hammer Attack Trial

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The third day of Charles Eubanks trial was dominated by the third witness, the lead detective ANGELA SPATARO.

Detective Spataro began her testimony with her first observations of Melanie Eubanks in the hospital after the incident. Spataro stated Melanie was scared, terrified and found the situation – traumatic. Spataro told the jury Melanie said Eubanks “bludgeoned her repeatedly with a hammer.”

The altercation began, according to Det. Spataro’s interview of Melanie, when Melanie was on the couch sleeping, Eubanks accused her of having an affair, put his hand on her mouth and started to hit her with a hammer.

Also, their 15-year-old daughter witnessed the incident. After the daughter ran out of the house, Spataro said Eubanks continued to hit Melanie.

Spataro then went on to detail her conversation with Eubanks for the jury. He admitted to repeatedly hitting Melanie with a hammer, said he was not a bad guy but just lost it. The detective went on to relay Eubanks’ efforts to kill himself with a knife and when that didn’t happen, he thought the police would kill him so he set up circumstances by which they would.

The next part of Spataro’s testimony was the foundation for introducing her videotaped interview of Eubanks. She said he waived his Miranda right to remain silent and did not want a lawyer.

In sum, Eubanks admitted striking his wife with a hammer, that he got into a rage and started hitting her, that his memory was foggy, that he kept hitting her and lost control and he hoped he only struck her a total of five times.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Eubanks left town because he realized he really hurt his wife, saw blood, thought he was going to jail and was concerned police would think he tried to kill her.

After Spataro was vigorously cross-examined, Belmont police officer Tyler Miller testified. He was the first officer at the scene of the alleged crime. He said he saw Melanie and the daughter come out of the bushes near the home emanating the demeanor of “fear.” Melanie had “blood hanging off her hair, off her ears” and both mother and daughter pled for him to help them. He added that their “anxiety levels as high as they could be.”

Listen to Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer and Photojournalist Brian Christiansen’s recap of Hammer Attack Trial: Day 3 and what to expect in the coming days