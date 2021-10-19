Black BMW still being sought 1 year after deadly York County hit-and-run

Photos: YCSO and SCDPS (BMW vehicle shown is an example of the model involved.)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The family of Scott Mock, who was struck and killed by a vehicle last October, is asking for the public’s help in solving their loved one’s case, SC Dept. of Public Safety said.

A black 2004 – 2010 5-series BMW struck Mock around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, on US-21 near the Regent Parkway in York County before fleeing the scene.

Mock died from his injuries sustained during the incident, SC Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the black BMW had left the scene traveling north on US-21 towards Interstate-77 and Carowinds. The vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side. The driver’s side mirror should also be missing, Highway Patrol said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this cold case is asked to call SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000, 877-409-4321, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).