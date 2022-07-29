GASTON COUNTY. N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after attempting to stab officers with a large knife Friday afternoon in Gaston County, police said.

The incident began around 12 p.m. Friday, July 29, at a home along East Street in Ranlo. Officers arrived at the home to serve a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Dewey Lee Case.

As officers knocked on the door to the home, they said Case began speaking with them through a window near the porch. Case then opened the door to speak with police.

Officers with the Ranlo Police Department then attempted to arrest Case. Police said he quickly went back inside the home, grabbed a large knife, and attempted to stab Ranlo officers, who moved back.

After trying to stab several officers, Ranlo Police said Case closed the door and refused to open it.

The officers that Case had tried to stab were not harmed during the incident.

Police said after Case got back inside the home, Ranlo officers began negotiations outside and urged him to surrender peacefully.

As negotiation attempts turned unsuccessful, additional law enforcement in Gaston County was called in.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, Case was taken into custody by Ranlo PD and the Regional SWAT Team. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

Once released from the hospital, Case will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and resist, delay and obstruct.