An image of Kijuan Hassan Sharp made available through one of the bank’s surveillance cameras.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man robbed a SunTrust Bank in August 2019 before posting photos on social media of himself with “stacks of money,” the DOJ said in a Monday press release.

The robber, Kijuan Haassan Sharp, was arrested in his home on Grantland Drive four days after the crime by Raleigh police and has now had his day in a federal court.

On Monday, nearly three years later, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Sharp was sentenced in federal court to serve 92 months in prison. Sharp had pleaded guilty to the one count of bank robbery on January 14 this year, a news release from the DOJ said.

In addition to serving the time, Sharp, now 25, was ordered to pay $160,600 in restitution during his Monday court session.

Kijuan Hassan Sharp

According to the release, Sharp initially entered the SunTrust Bank carrying a plastic grocery bag. He set it on the desk of an employee who saw what she thought was a bomb inside the bag.

The DOJ said that Sharp then handed the employee a handwritten note stating that “there is a bomb in the bag, I have a surveillance van and if police are alerted the bomb will go off, place as much money as you can in the bag.”

Following the instructions, the employee retrieved $160,000 from the bank vault and gave it to Sharp, who then fled the scene, the release said. Law enforcement later confirmed the bomb was a hoax.

The FBI and Raleigh police each received a tip that Sharp was the robber and Sharp was even busted posting photos on social media of himself “holding stacks of money and wearing similar clothes as the bank robber,” officials said.

The DOJ said that Sharp went to a dealership to purchase a new car a few days after the robbery. When agents conducted a search warrant, they found receipts for $50,000 in recently purchased jewelry and men’s designer clothes with tags still attached.

Additionally, agents found the components that Sharp had used to make the fake explosive device.

Daniel P. Bubar, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The FBI and the Raleigh Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane J. Jackson prosecuted the case.