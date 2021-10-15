Bank of America in south Charlotte robbed Friday, police say

Police say the Bank of America on Iverson Way was robbed Friday. (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Bank of America in south Charlotte was robbed Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said detectives are still investigating the robbery that happened at the Bank of America on Iverson Way.

Multiple suspects have been located, police confirmed. Officers were not looking for anyone else associated with the crime as of Friday afternoon.

CMPD officials said more information would be released following the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.