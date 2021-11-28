Ballantyne area hotel struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting, police say

Crime and Public Safety

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

File Photo (Getty)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A hotel in Ballantyne was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the 15700 block of Brixham Hill Avenue.

CMPD tells FOX 46 that an off-duty officer advised he heard several gunshots coming from the area. It was determined the shots came from a vehicle that was driving away from the scene.

Police said during their investigation it was discovered that two rounds struck a nearby hotel.

No one was injured during the shooting and no suspects have been identified at this time. The case remains active and ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories