Ballantyne area hotel struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A hotel in Ballantyne was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the 15700 block of Brixham Hill Avenue.

CMPD tells FOX 46 that an off-duty officer advised he heard several gunshots coming from the area. It was determined the shots came from a vehicle that was driving away from the scene.

Police said during their investigation it was discovered that two rounds struck a nearby hotel.

No one was injured during the shooting and no suspects have been identified at this time. The case remains active and ongoing.