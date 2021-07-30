Baby’s death in North Carolina possibly due to drugs in breast milk, DA says; parents charged

Crime and Public Safety

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Mellony McIver and Zackery Phelps

July 28 2021 05:00 am

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged two North Carolina parents in the death of a 6-week-old baby who a district attorney says may have been exposed to drugs through breast milk.

News outlets report the Morehead City Police Department says 20-year-old Mellony McIver and 26-year-old Zackery Phelps — are each facing a second-degree murder charge.

Carteret County District Attorney Scott Thomas says investigators are awaiting the infant’s toxicology report, but natural causes have been ruled out in the baby’s death.

Officers responding to a call on July 7 says the apartment where McIver and Phelps lived was littered with drugs and showed signs of extensive drug use.

