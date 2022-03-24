ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Avery County man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison Thursday for using stolen identification documents to commit bank fraud and identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Dena King.

Court documents showed 25-year-old Elenilson Ceron of Newland and his co-defendant, Jennifer Pardo, secured loans in the names of identity theft victims in November 2019.

Ceron and Pardo allegedly obtained the victim’s personal identifying information using personal checks, credit cards, medical documents and other sensitive information by stealing them from mailboxes, homes and vehicles.

They also obtained information from the home computers of friends and family members, court documents said.

The two used the stolen identifying information to open bank accounts and credit accounts, as well as take personal loans in the victims’ names.

Court records showed the pair obtained at least $6,5000 in unlawful proceeds.

Ceron and Pardo pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Pardo had been previously sentenced to 30 months in prison for her role in the scheme, prosecutors said.

Ceron was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison on Thursday. He is also ordered to serve two years under court supervision after he is released.