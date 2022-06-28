ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Interns with the Asheville Police Department charged 24 people connected to open investigations for property crimes, among others, the department said Monday.
The department currently has 12 officers and two sergeants participating in the detective internship program. These interns volunteer a couple times per month during their time off, the department added.
With the support of the TIP144 program, the interns charged 24 people in connection to a variety of crimes and the police department is now asking for the public’s help in locating the following individuals (some descriptions vary in detail):
Michael Aaron Allen (36)
Charged with: 2nd Degree Trespass (3 counts), Larceny (3 counts), Shoplifting
Terry Wayne Carver II (40)
Charged with: Larceny
Antionette Yvette Whitson (34)
Charged with: Larceny (3 counts)
Embria Theresa Wells (18)
*Picture unavailable*
Description: Dark skin-toned black female standing 5’4″, weighing 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Charged with: Larceny (2 counts)
Taylor Nylee Gill (23)
Charged with: Larceny
Destinee Ann Cowan (29)
Charged with: Larceny
Heath Thomas Rice (43)
Charged with: Larceny
Alan Patrick Hall (57)
Charged with: Larceny (5 counts), Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Trespass
Stacey Eugene Lail (61)
Charged with: Larceny (5 counts), Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Trespass
Alexis Helena Cromer (26)
Charged with: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
Jessica Rose Tart (37)
Charged with: Larceny
Brandy Nichole Davis (42)
Charged with: Larceny
Crystal Michelle Phillips (33)
Charged with: Larceny (2 counts), Non-support, Shoplifting
Daniel Lester Montana (40)
** WARRANTS SERVED for Probation Violation and Larceny (2 counts)** (Picture unavailable)
Randy Lithertoe Ellis (31)
Charged with: Larceny
Eric Martin Hollingsworth (40)
Charged with: Larceny
Christopher Michael Laplante (38)
Charged with: Counterfeiting, Financial Card Theft, Probation Violation (11 counts)
Robert Wayne Delau II (34)
Charged with: Larceny (3 counts)
Angela Michelle Queen (42)
Charged with:
- Identity Theft
- Forgery (5 counts)
- Obtain Property by False Pretense
- Financial Card Theft
- Financial Card Fraud
- Possess Methamphetamine
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Larceny
- Pretrial Release Violation
- Felony Probation Violation
Amanda Kaley Yates (33)
** Picture unavailable**
Charged with: Larceny, Uttering Forged Instrument, Obtain Property by False Pretense
Marcus Tyler Hanshaw (29)
Charged with: Larceny, B&E to a Motor Vehicle
Jonathan Israel Medrano (31)
Charged with: Assault on Female (3 counts), 1st Deg. Burglary, Sexual Battery (2 counts)
Susan Reid Bame (58)
Charged with: Larceny
Emerald Lace Sams (33)
Charged with: Felony Larceny
If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.