ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Interns with the Asheville Police Department charged 24 people connected to open investigations for property crimes, among others, the department said Monday.

The department currently has 12 officers and two sergeants participating in the detective internship program. These interns volunteer a couple times per month during their time off, the department added.

With the support of the TIP144 program, the interns charged 24 people in connection to a variety of crimes and the police department is now asking for the public’s help in locating the following individuals (some descriptions vary in detail):

Michael Aaron Allen (36)

Charged with: 2nd Degree Trespass (3 counts), Larceny (3 counts), Shoplifting

Terry Wayne Carver II (40)

Charged with: Larceny

Antionette Yvette Whitson (34)

Charged with: Larceny (3 counts)

Embria Theresa Wells (18)

*Picture unavailable*

Description: Dark skin-toned black female standing 5’4″, weighing 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Charged with: Larceny (2 counts)

Taylor Nylee Gill (23)

Charged with: Larceny

Destinee Ann Cowan (29)

Charged with: Larceny

Heath Thomas Rice (43)

Charged with: Larceny

Alan Patrick Hall (57)

Charged with: Larceny (5 counts), Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Trespass

Stacey Eugene Lail (61)

Charged with: Larceny (5 counts), Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Trespass

Alexis Helena Cromer (26)

Charged with: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Jessica Rose Tart (37)

Charged with: Larceny

Brandy Nichole Davis (42)

Charged with: Larceny

Crystal Michelle Phillips (33)

Charged with: Larceny (2 counts), Non-support, Shoplifting

Daniel Lester Montana (40)

** WARRANTS SERVED for Probation Violation and Larceny (2 counts)** (Picture unavailable)

Randy Lithertoe Ellis (31)

Charged with: Larceny

Eric Martin Hollingsworth (40)

Charged with: Larceny

Christopher Michael Laplante (38)

Charged with: Counterfeiting, Financial Card Theft, Probation Violation (11 counts)

Robert Wayne Delau II (34)

Charged with: Larceny (3 counts)

Angela Michelle Queen (42)

Charged with:

Identity Theft

Forgery (5 counts)

Obtain Property by False Pretense

Financial Card Theft

Financial Card Fraud

Possess Methamphetamine

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Larceny

Pretrial Release Violation

Felony Probation Violation

Amanda Kaley Yates (33)

** Picture unavailable**

Charged with: Larceny, Uttering Forged Instrument, Obtain Property by False Pretense

Marcus Tyler Hanshaw (29)

Charged with: Larceny, B&E to a Motor Vehicle

Jonathan Israel Medrano (31)

Charged with: Assault on Female (3 counts), 1st Deg. Burglary, Sexual Battery (2 counts)

Susan Reid Bame (58)

Charged with: Larceny

Emerald Lace Sams (33)

Charged with: Felony Larceny

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.