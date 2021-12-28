Arrests made and fugitives sought in Rockwell shooting that left man in critical condition

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people have been arrested and two fugitives are still on the run in a shooting that occurred last week in Rockwell that put a man in critical condition.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old John Pierre Jandrew, who also goes by the name “Junkyard” remains on the run in the shooting of 32-year-old Juan Marcelino Gomez on December 17 on the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell.

Gomez was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is still in critical condition after receiving life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Jandrew’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Trull, is also being sought by investigators for assisting Jandrew in the crime. Trull is facing charges of accessory after the fact of a felony and felony obstruction of justice. Investigators say Trull drove Jandrew to the home where Gomez was shot and then took Jandrew away from the scene to elude arrest.

Investigators say that two additional suspects, Michael Ellis White and Jennifer Dawn Tucker, have both been arrested for felony obstruction of justice. White also faces an additional charge of altering and destroying evidence in the case.

According to investigators, both White and Tucker provided misleading information in the case and that White concealed video footage taken from his home security system. The video captured the shooting and White attempted to prevent the evidence from being found. Investigators found the video evidence after executing a search warrant at White’s home on December 20.

White is being held on $50,000 secure bond and Tucker is being held under $100,000 secure bond in the Rowan County Jail awaiting trial.

Rowan County detectives are actively seeking information into the whereabouts of Jandrew and Trull. Jandrew is considered armed and dangerous and is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Jandrew also has a large tattoo on his back that says “JUNKYARD DOG,” a Grim Reaper tattoo on his left upper arm and a Joker’s Wild tattoo on his right upper arm.

Trull is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact Rowan County Detective Travis Allen at (704) 216-8715 or Lieutenant Ryan Barkely at (704) 216-8711.