Arrests made after 79-year-old Rowan County woman found dead in home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men have been charged with murder after a 79-year-old woman was found dead inside of her home in Gold Hill, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Singletary, 30, and Douglas Patrick, 24, were both arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Both suspects have been charged with murder.

On June 10, deputies responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering at a home located at 730 Wyatt Grove Church Road in Gold Hill. The homeowner Judy Hoffner, 79, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singletary was already being held in Cleveland County on an unrelated incident when he was charged.

The North Carolina SBI and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office both worked together on this homicide case over the course of the last two months.