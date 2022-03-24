SALISBURY, B.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Salisbury Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a 26-year-old man this week.

The shooting happened at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, along West Monroe Street.

As officers arrived at the scene, they located Aquavius Robert Lee, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. Lee was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, March 24, around 1 p.m., Salisbury Police arrested Dwon Blair Smith, 23, for the shooting. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Smith was given a $100,000 bond and is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.