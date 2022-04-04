RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oklahoma man was arrested and charged in a sexual assault that happened on the North Carolina State University campus after a woman met a man at the Dreamville Festival Saturday night in Raleigh, officials said Sunday night.

Authorities reported the incident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday and said it took place on the property of the Cherry Building on the Dix Campus of the university, according to an N.C. State news release.

Kenneth Cordell Mosby in a photo from CCBI

A female, who is not a student, told authorities she was “sexually assaulted by a male subject she met while attending the Dreamville Music Festival,” the news release said.

“The suspect was last seen running back towards the direction of the music festival inside of Dix Park,” the release said.

Officials also released a description of the suspect.

Sunday night, Kenneth Cordell Mosby, 23, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to a news release from N.C. State officials.

Mosby was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

N.C. State officials said Raleigh police assisted in identifying, finding and arresting Mosby.