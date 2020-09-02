Arrest made in last month’s deadly shooting on Nations Ford

A man has been arrested in a homicide investigation from last month in southwest Charlotte.

Dallas Dawkins, 23, turned himself in to authorities after warrants had been served recently for his arrest.

The shooting occurred on August 18 around 2 a.m. when two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds near 7900 Nations Ford Road. Rafael Reyes was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dawkins faces multiple charges including murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.