Arrest made in death of man found shot in vehicle in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 30-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday for the death of a man found shot inside of a vehicle in a north Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street.

A man, identified as 27-year-old Adam Bittle, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives said they identified Angelo Pozo as a suspect. He was arrested at his home without incident on Wednesday.

After an interview with investigators, Pozo was charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intention to kill.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.