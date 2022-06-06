ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone opened fire on two homes in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of Robbie Lane.

Officers met with a homeowner who said they were inside their home at the time and heard around seven shots being fired. The officers reportedly found damage to the home from the gunfire.

The next-door neighbors told officers that they were sitting on their porch when a gray sedan pulled up and the passenger began firing in the direction of the two homes, police said.

The residents said they were unable to get details about the vehicle as they took cover from the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.