Police chase of armed robbery suspects ends in crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two armed robbery suspects were arrested Monday night after leading police on a pursuit before crashing into a tree in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials said officers identified a vehicle wanted in the possible connection to several recent armed robberies around 7 p.m. Monday near West Blvd and Remount Rd.

When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop, police said. Officers chased after the vehicle due to the seriousness of the crime.

Police said the chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed into a tree at the corner of Archdale and South Blvd.

Two suspects ran from the crash on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and a K9 was able to track the two.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Authorities have not said what they will be charged with. The investigation is still ongoing.