Armed robbery of Gastonia business leads to shots being fired at officers

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gastonia Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business, after which the suspect fired shots at officers and fled the scene.

According to investigators, the incident happened on the 2000 block of West Franklin Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The suspect, described as a Black male, fled in a black-in-color Ram pickup truck with a USMC sticker on the back.

Officers soon located the truck around West Rankin Avenue and North King Street when the suspect fired shots at officers. After the shots were fired, the suspect fled. No officers were struck by gunfire.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. No other details were provided at this time by investigators.