CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed person was detained Monday morning after firing a shot at security near the Epicentre in Uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a person armed with a rifle fired one shot at security. No one was struck or injured, authorities confirm.

CMPD said officers did not return fire at the suspect

The person was detained without incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.