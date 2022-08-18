The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020, when Moss carjacked a victim at gunpoint. (Courtesy: MSCO)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by another five of supervised release for wielding a firearm during a carjacking, according to the Department of Justice.

Jermaine Lee Moss, 21, is currently in federal custody and will be moved to the federal Bureau of Prisons after he’s designated to a federal facility.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020, when Moss carjacked a victim at gunpoint.

Documents say the victim initially called CMPD to report that two males were stealing packages from his neighbor’s porch. On their way to the scene, they were called again, stating the service call had been changed to an armed robbery.

The victim said Moss walked up to his vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and told him to get out of the car, ordering him to reset his phone. The victim explained he didn’t know how to reset his phone, and Moss threatened to kill him.

Moss hopped in the victim’s car and drove off with his phone.

CMPD eventually found the stolen car at a convenience store while Moss was nearby. An officer approached him, and he did not comply, documents said.

During Moss’s arrest, police found a .40 caliber semi-automatic from Moss’s pants.

At the time of the carjacking, Moss was on probation with the state of N.C. for a common law robbery conviction.