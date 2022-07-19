FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Since the rolling gun battle that injured one driver on July 11, Fayetteville police have identified two suspects wanted on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Warrants have been issued for Demetrius Tydre McNeill, 27, of Hope Mills and Alphonza Demorris Teasley, 45, of Eastover, according to a press release issued Monday. Witness descriptions allowed Fayetteville police to identify the suspects, as well as locate a wanted vehicle: a gold Jeep Cherokee.

The shooting that evening was at approximately 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Cliffdale and Pritchett roads.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim had been in a vehicle with his wife and their 1-year-old child — neither of which were harmed in the incident, police said.

Police also said the pair have drummed up the charges of felony conspiracy, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Demetrius Tydre McNeill, 27, of Hope Mills (Fayetteville Police)

Alphonza Demorris Teasley, 45, of Eastover (Fayetteville Police)

McNeill and Teasley are considered armed and dangerous.

McNeill is described as 5-foot, 7-inches and 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on his face, neck and arms.

Teasley is described as 5-foot, 10-inches and 155 pounds, bald, with brown eyes and has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).