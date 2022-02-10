WANTED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in Gastonia fired multiple shots into home, car

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is accused of firing gunshots into a home and a car during two separate shootings Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police accused 25-year-old Rakeem McCree of shooting into a home on N. Edgemont Avenue around 4 p.m. before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Shortly after the first shooting, a relative of the first victim called police reporting that McCree was following his vehicle and had fired several shots at him.

No one was injured in either shooting, police said.

Officers found McCree’s vehicle parked in front of his home on E. Fifth Avenue. After several hours of working to see if he was home, the detective said he was not inside.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

McCree is facing two counts of attempted murder and other felony offenses upon his arrest.