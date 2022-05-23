GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help finding a 19-year-old Gastonia man accused of killing a teen and injuring another in a May 16 shooting in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said warrants were obtained charging Ja’Kelon Duval, 19, for the death of 19-year-old Deionte Sparkman in a shooting that also injured another 19-year-old man.

Police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on May 16 on Westwood Circle.

Officers responded and found Sparkman in the roadway suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators learned that a second victim had been driven to the hospital by a friend or relative. His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives said they identified Duval as the suspect who shot both the teens. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Duval’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.