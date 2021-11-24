‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of woman in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help finding a man wanted for the murder of a 40-year-old woman found dead in north Charlotte last month.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 37-year-old Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett is accused of killing Eileen Rosado on October 20.

Rosado was found dead when officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 1400 block of Spring Street just north of Uptown, not far from Walter G. Byers Elementary.

The elementary school was briefly placed on a modified lockdown at the time of the shooting.

Police officials said Catlett should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on where he may be located is asked to call 911 immediately or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.